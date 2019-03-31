×
3 reasons why Coutinho should stay in Barcelona

Sachin Awana
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
521   //    31 Mar 2019, 18:23 IST

Phillippe Coutinho with the ball
Phillippe Coutinho with the ball

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona following a move from Liverpool which cost the club a staggering amount of 120 million euros just over a year ago, and now it seems like the acquisition hasn't gone down too well. The Catalan giants signed the Brazilian in the winter transfer window of 2018 from Liverpool. He fled off to a great start in Barcelona shirt and adapted, instantly making a huge impact but hasn't been able to keep up the same pace.

Coutinho has been self-critical and knows that he is far below his best this season. He has played 41 matches scoring 9 goals alongside 2 assists in all competitions this season, 4 of them coming in the league.

He had proved himself week after week in the Liverpool shirt becoming a peripheral figure for the club, but a recent form dip in Barcelona has seen him become the unwanted villain that the Catalan club needs no more. There has been a rise in transfer speculation ever since with the midfielder being linked to the big clubs across Europe, majorly to the English club Manchester United. Barcelona is understood to be willing to listen to offers for Coutinho, although they want to recoup around £136m in any deal. 

Earlier this week Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca wanted to use Manchester United's interest in the Brazilian to help them land Marcus Rashford which has fueled the transfer talk even more.

But not everything is going in vain for the Brazilian, here are 3 reasons why he should consider staying in Barcelona:

#3 Barcelona is the perfect destination for him to achieve his dreams

Coutinho mixes well with Barca's style of playGetafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Coutinho mixes well with Barca's style of play.

Barcelona is arguably one of the best clubs in the history of football and the club has been quite forward and vocal about their Champions League ambition. Coutinho must be well aware of this scenario and might want to get his hands on Europe's greatest silverware at the club level.

The game style of Barca suits the Brazilian pretty well with all the passing and counter attacks, he fits right in the mix with his attacking mentality. He doesn't have to worry about his skills as the whole world is aware of the talent he possesses, instead, what he is lacking is the involvement and understanding of the game, especially when Messi is around. His link-up play has been very poor which is one of the many reasons why he's low on confidence.

1 / 3 NEXT
Sachin Awana
CONTRIBUTOR
Journalism student. In love with Barcelona
