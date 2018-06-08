3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon d'Or race

Cristiano Ronaldo is well on his way to winning the Ballon d'Or for a sixth time!

Abhijit Ajayan 08 Jun 2018, 12:50 IST

One Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's start to the 2017/18 campaign couldn't have been more underwhelming. He slipped, stuttered and was in abysmal goalscoring form. It really couldn't have gone any worse. Ronaldo was even written off in several quarters.

However, he kept scoring goals in the Champions League. And since the turn of the year, he started scoring goals for fun in the La Liga.

In fact, his exploits ensured a 3rd placed finish in the Spanish top flight. His electric form in the Champions League earned Real Madrid a hattrick Champions League trophy. Simply put, ever since he found his goalscoring boots, there has been no looking back for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He even scored that wonder bicycle kick against Juventus which earned him an applause from the Juve fans in the stands. Moments like that are reserved for true champions only.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon d'Or race.

#3 Better goal ratio than Lionel Messi

2 of the greatest players of all time

Lionel Messi scored 45 goals across all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 43. But here's the kicker. Ronaldo scored his 43 goals from 42 matches. Meanwhile, Messi scored his 45 goals from 52 games.

If Lionel Messi is Cristiano Ronaldo's main competition, then this stat suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo has been better in scoring goals than his Barcelona counterpart.

Ballon d'Or is awarded for achievements in a calendar year and this works in Ronaldo's favour greatly. As mentioned before, Ronaldo switched gears in the blink of an eye. Since the turn of the year, Ronaldo scored 26 goals in 19 games while Messi scored 24 in 26.

Ronaldo's Portugal also look like a much better team than Messi's Argentina as they both prepare to take part in the World Cup. If Ronaldo can keep his form going and score goals that will propel Portugal to greatness, there will be no doubt as to who is going to take hom the next Ballon d'Or.