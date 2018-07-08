3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo's departure would be good for Real Madrid

Is Ronaldo definitely on the move this time?

The entire social network and the transfer gossips columns are occupied with the news of the Portuguese sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo's potential transfer to Juventus.

The 33-year-old had made his intention clear of considering his future on the eve of the Champions League final in May itself.

Ronaldo has always been tipped to return to his former club, Manchester United. However, this time the rumour appears to be much more materialistic.

The forward might be looking forward to a new challenge as he is in the last few years of his career. It remains to be seen if the player does leave the club where he achieved the status of greatest ever.

Los Blancos faithful have a reason to be worried. It isn't easy to imagine a life without him. But they need to look at the brighter side too.

That said, here are the reasons why Ronaldo's departure might be good for Real Madrid:

#3 A potential makeweight

The Portuguese is wanted by many teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player of unparalleled economic importance to any club he represents. Merely the rumour of him joining the Turin club saw the club's stock gain approximately €200 million in the net worth.

For this very fact, he becomes a sublime player to have wearing your colours for any party. Some of the elites like PSG and Manchester United have always left their doors open for the Portuguese.

Real Madrid have the ball in their court here. They have all the money in the world. All they need is to pitch Ronaldo to the potential buyer, as a makeweight in exchange for an upcoming superstar.

PSG have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the two hottest prospects in the game at the moment. The 33-year-old would reduce a significant sum from their price tags if made a part of the deal.

It is definitely more than a win-win situation for the Spanish side.