3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Manchester United instead of Juventus

Real Madrid have lost an irreplaceable figure

It all began when Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a 'nuclear bomb' on the Real Madrid fans, after the leading the Los Blancos to claim a third successive UEFA Champions League trophy in May. At the end of a famous 3-1 victory against Liverpool at the NSC Olympiykiy Stadium, the attacker said in an interview:

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid ... In the coming days I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side."

"We'll see what happens"

Those comments led to a lot of speculations regarding the player's future. After learning that the attacker's future at the Santiago Bernabeu lied amidst uncertainties, many European elite clubs started exploring the possibilities of luring him away from the Spanish capital.

While Manchester United were considered a strong contender for his signature, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to take a different turn, completing a famous transfer worth €88 million to join Italian champions, Juventus instead.

However, it would have been a better decision if the Portuguese had snubbed a move to the Seria A in order to link-up with his former club, Manchester United. Therefore, let us take a look at 3 reasons why the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner should have opted to return to the Old Trafford instead:

#3 The return of a hero

The reception at Old Trafford would have been incomparable

Cristiano Ronaldo is a very popular figure in the English Premier League. The attacker represented Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, helping the Red Devils to claim a lot of trophies as well as becoming the first player from the English top flight to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award.

With his achievements, records and reputation at Manchester United, it would have been a great decision if he had considered rejoining the Red Devils. While it doesn't go without saying that he will be warmly welcomed at Juventus, the reception he would get at Old Trafford would be incomparable.

Going back to the Old Trafford would have been the return home of a hero, with the crowd at Manchester United ready to greet him with so much familiarity and honor.