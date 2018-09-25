Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why David de Gea is truly the 'Messi of goalkeepers'

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Sep 2018, 12:45 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

When Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster stepped out to praise David de Gea, the former Manchester United shot-stopper knew exactly what he was saying. De Gea is one of the best if not the very best goalkeeper in the world.

United's greatest ever manager Sir Alex Ferguson was reported to have directly singled him out as a 19-year-old while at Atletico Madrid. Ferguson was involved in sanctioning his transfer as he believed his gamble would pay off.

Foster had kind words for De Gea after he pulled a string of remarkable saves when United went to Vicarage Road in the Premier League. Foster gave him the highest of compliments in football by referring to De Gea as the 'Messi of goalkeepers'.

This was in reference to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi who is arguably one of the best players of all time. Messi is known for precision in his craft and goal-scoring ability. In that regard, Foster saw De Gea as the most elite player in the world who is between the posts.

It is hard to dispute that if his performances are anything to go by. He came to United as a skinny and tall young man. Yes, he made some mistakes early on in his career but Ferguson always believed in his talent. He had to bulk up in order to have the proper physique that would match the nature of the Premier League. De Gea has shown why is an elite goalkeeper.

#3 Stats don't lie

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

De Gea's numbers are just flat out impressive. He has made 243 Premier League appearances for Manchester United since he joined. Out of this, he has got 94 clean sheets and 668 saves.

With him behind the goal, he has won the Premier League, Europa League, League Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield at United. At the individual level, he won the Golden Glove last season. He is one of the last few players from the Ferguson days who can inspire the rest. His way of inspiring is quite simple, performance.

