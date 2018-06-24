Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why England deserved to beat Panama 6-1

England ran riot and took Panama to the cleaners to qualify for the knockout stages

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 19:56 IST
541

England v Panama - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group G - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
Harry Kane bagged a hattrick as England ran riot

England knocked it out of the park against Panama and drowned them in a pool of goals. The initial attacking surge that caught Tunisia napping was present in its truest form once again as the Englishmen ran riot at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

John Stones headed home in the 8th minute to put England ahead after being left unmarked inside the area. Harry Kane bagged 3 goals- 2 from the penalty spot and one, as inadvertent a goal as any he is likely to claim in his career. Jesse Lingard scored an absolute peach from outside the area.

Stones also managed to get another one in, again from a deadly set-piece routine that fell to him after Sterling's header from point-blank range was parried by Penedo.

Panama got a consolation goal that took their fans on a transport of delight as Baloy struck home from an Avila.

Let's not waste more time and delve right into the 3 reasons why England deserved to win against Panama in the manner they did:

#3 More direction about their long ball play

England v Panama: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Henderson's distribution was on point once again

If you're acquainted with the hopeless 'lumping the ball forward and hoping' technique that the England national team had been infamous for, you would have noticed a welcome change in the proceedings.

Gareth Southgate's men don't just pump long balls to a target man. The likes of Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are always probing to pick out runners and they were able to play some lovely dinked balls that caused chaos in the Panama defence.

In fact, Jesse Lingard won England's first penalty after he was played into the box by Walker with a lovely dinked ball. Harry Kane belaboured the ball into the top right corner and made sure Lingard's efforts counted.

Even otherwise, Sterling, Trippier and Lingard were stirring their stumps and getting on the end of some delightful diagonals served deep into the final third by their rollicking midfielders.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Panama Football Harry Kane Jesse Lingard Football Top 5/Top 10 Gareth Southgate
World Cup 2018: England v Panama, Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter loses its cool as England thump 5...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 England players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium v Panama - Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Belgium 3-0 Panama: World Cup 2018 - 3 things that went...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that Panama did right on their...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Panama, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today URU RUS 07:30 PM Uruguay vs Russia
Today SAU EGY 07:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us