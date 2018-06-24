3 reasons why England deserved to beat Panama 6-1

England ran riot and took Panama to the cleaners to qualify for the knockout stages

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 19:56 IST 541 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Harry Kane bagged a hattrick as England ran riot

England knocked it out of the park against Panama and drowned them in a pool of goals. The initial attacking surge that caught Tunisia napping was present in its truest form once again as the Englishmen ran riot at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

John Stones headed home in the 8th minute to put England ahead after being left unmarked inside the area. Harry Kane bagged 3 goals- 2 from the penalty spot and one, as inadvertent a goal as any he is likely to claim in his career. Jesse Lingard scored an absolute peach from outside the area.

Stones also managed to get another one in, again from a deadly set-piece routine that fell to him after Sterling's header from point-blank range was parried by Penedo.

Panama got a consolation goal that took their fans on a transport of delight as Baloy struck home from an Avila.

Let's not waste more time and delve right into the 3 reasons why England deserved to win against Panama in the manner they did:

#3 More direction about their long ball play

Henderson's distribution was on point once again

If you're acquainted with the hopeless 'lumping the ball forward and hoping' technique that the England national team had been infamous for, you would have noticed a welcome change in the proceedings.

Gareth Southgate's men don't just pump long balls to a target man. The likes of Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are always probing to pick out runners and they were able to play some lovely dinked balls that caused chaos in the Panama defence.

In fact, Jesse Lingard won England's first penalty after he was played into the box by Walker with a lovely dinked ball. Harry Kane belaboured the ball into the top right corner and made sure Lingard's efforts counted.

Even otherwise, Sterling, Trippier and Lingard were stirring their stumps and getting on the end of some delightful diagonals served deep into the final third by their rollicking midfielders.