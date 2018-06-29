World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England lost against Belgium

England's young lineup couldn't get the better of Belgium

Almost everything had been decided in Group G but the dullness that England and Belgium brought on to the pitch was vaguely reminiscent of a couple of Manchester United's European outings.

Sapped of any enthusiasm to actually come out guns blazing, both teams struggled to create proper opportunities as the most high-profile game of the group was reduced to more of a 'friendly' due to the safe scenario that the teams found themselves in.

Adnan Januzaj scored a peach of a curler from the right side of the England box and at the end of the day, that goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as Belgium finished atop the group.

Belgium will now face Japan and England will face Colombia in the Round of 16.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the three reasons why England lost against Belgium.

#3 Experimental side lacked experience

England retained only Pickford, Stones and Loftus-Cheek from their last outing against Panama. And even they were only playing in their first World Cup anyway.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold's set-piece delivery was decent, his crossing left a lot to be desired. Danny Rose was intermittently enterprising. Loftus-Cheek never really got going. Delph and Dier had nothing to offer in midfield and were easily outmuscled by Mousa Dembele and Marouane Fellaini.

As the England youngsters struggled to take the minimal opportunities that came their way, Adnan Januzaj, on the other hand, took it with both hands. He had a great game, easily slaloming past Danny Rose on multiple occasions and being sure-footed in his movement throughout the day.

But it's still nothing for England to worry about as they were without 8 or 9 of their key players and it really is no indicator of the quality of this English side.