3 reasons why Florentino Perez is Real Madrid’s biggest problem at the moment

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
01 Nov 2018, 19:51 IST

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez
Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez

Real Madrid has so far had a poor start to the season, having slipped to 9th place on the LaLiga table. Los Blancos have enjoyed so much success in the last few years that failure is no longer accepted at the Bernabeu.

Gone are the days when clubs like Olympique Lyon eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League. These days, the Spanish giants are the ones beating every team in Europe over and over. Having won the Champions League three times in a row, it was expected that the club would continue the dominance this season.

However, things have quickly fallen apart, with the Madrid team currently looking like a pale shadow of the one which conquered Europe just six months ago. Of course, there are certain factors that have led to this massive slump.

The departures of manager Zinedine Zidane and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has obviously hit the club very hard, and they are yet to recover from the blow. But things could have panned out in a better way had club president Florentino Perez played his cards well.

The Madrid president has made so many woeful decisions in the past few months, and it is as a result of those decisions the club is currently struggling. Below are three reasons why Perez is Madrid’s biggest problem at the moment.

#3 Letting Ronaldo and Zidane leave

Both Ronaldo and Zidane left Real Madrid in the summer
Both Ronaldo and Zidane left Real Madrid in the summer

One of the biggest blunders Florentino Perez has made at Real Madrid is allowing both Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club at the same time. These were two individuals who had the winning mentality in their DNAs.

Although Zidane was handed the job as a novice, he grew on the job and moulded the team into a side capable of winning the UEFA Champions League back-to-back. There is no doubt that the void left by the Frenchman has still not been filled, with his successor Julen Lopetegui getting fired earlier this week.

While Zidane’s departure brought a huge deficit in the technical area, Ronaldo’s denied the club of goals on the pitch. This is a man who averages 40 goals per season at least, yet Perez’s intransigence pushed him out of the Bernabeu.

Indeed there are also reports the Real Madrid president did very little to keep Zidane at the helm. Had he handled the issue with the seriousness it deserved, Madrid would definitely not have found themselves in this current mess.

1 / 3 NEXT
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
