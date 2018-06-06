3 reasons why Fred is the perfect signing for Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and it could very well prove to be a great piece of business by the Red Devils

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 15:54 IST 8.45K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fred is a Red!

Manchester United have made their first signing of the summer after having successfully negotiated terms with Shakhtar Donetsk for their central midfielder Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos a.k.a Fred.

#MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.



More details: https://t.co/uQM1R6bmgH pic.twitter.com/52Kg4k2jT8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2018

Fred was earlier linked with a move to Manchester United's bitter cross-city rivals Manchester City and a deal was rumoured to have been nearing completion back in February.

But that fell apart and now Jose Mourinho and co. have cashed in and are bringing the Brazilian to Old Trafford. The United gaffer had already stated that he'll be signing a midfielder to replace Michael Carrick who retired at the end of last season.

Though the diminutive 25-year-old Brazilian's skillset is not identical to that of the departing Englishman, he is a top quality signing for the Reds. Fred is now training with the Brazilian squad and will travel to Russia to take part in the World Cup which starts in just over a week.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 things that Fred will bring to Manchester United.

#3 Fred is the perfect fit to play alongside Nemanja Matic

Matic will have a top quality partner in Fred

At Shakhtar Donetsk, Paulo Fonseca prefers a 4-2-3-1 system which is very similar to the system that Jose Mourinho uses at Manchester United. Stepanenko and Fred start in defensive midfield but Fred usually plays a little ahead while Stepanenko does the majority of the sweeping work in front of the backline.

On paper, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba look like the perfect midfield trio to have for a Premier League side. However, things have not panned out like the Red Devils would have wanted.

Herrera and Matic both have the tendency to drop very deep to bring the ball out. With the arrival of Fred, Matic can go about his sweeping role and use Fred to link the play between defence and attack.

At Shakhtar, the focus is on the pace of the transition which enables the team to hit hard on the counter and Fred is the cog that facilitates the same. Manchester United will want the exact same thing from him. Herrera, though impressive towards the end of the season, has often failed to contribute to the flow of the game going forward.

That's why Fred looks like a better partner for Nemanja Matic in midfield.