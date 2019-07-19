3 reasons why Harry Maguire is a perfect signing for Manchester United

Harry Maguire could complete his move to Manchester United within a few days.

Manchester United have been positive thus far in the transfer market, securing two signings in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. There are no signs of stopping as Ed Woodward has stayed back in the UK to recruit at least two more players- with a deal for Harry Maguire being close to being agreed.

With Wan-Bissaka secured, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will oversee a massive improvement to his back-four should United complete the signing of Harry Maguire. In spite of impasse between the clubs over a transfer fee, the 26-year-old defender is expected to complete his Old Trafford switch within a few days.

Considering Maguire's imminent arrival at Manchester United, let's look at three reasons why he is a perfect signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

#3 Maguire is comfortable on the ball

Harry Maguire is one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Premier League.

Manchester United's two pre-season games thus far had optimum fundamentals to depict the style of play Solskjaer wants to implement with his group of players next campaign. The Red Devils have maintained a very high defensive line with full-backs pushing forward to support the attackers.

Last season, Victor Lindelof was the only ball-playing centre back available to Ole, which forced him to deploy a deeper line of defence. Harry Maguire's undisputed ability on the ball will provide United with a massive boost in terms of technicality.

The Englishman was second-best in launching long balls, averaging 6.6 pings per 90, only eclipsed by Toby Alderweireld(7.4). His range of passing will be crucial in picking up United attackers' runs behind the opposing defenders.

Man United will have a pair of top-notch centre-halves, with both of them averaging around 50 passes per game(Harry- 56.35, Lindelof- 49.67). Maguire is excellent in retaining the ball and his 17 take-ons were the highest for any Premier League centre-half last season. His ability to sustain possession will reduce the danger of United being caught in counter-pressing.

1 / 2 NEXT