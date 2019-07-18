3 reasons why Isco should remain at Real Madrid next season

Isco is being linked with a move away from Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been by far the biggest spenders in the ongoing transfer market, spending in excess of €300m to bring in five players.

It is expected that some more additions would be made to the squad, with Paul Pogba being the most high profile player still being sought.

However, in order to go in line with the FFP rules, the club would be looking to sell off some players, to balance the books as well as fund any potential bid for Paul Pogba which is sure not to come cheap.

So far, Los Blancos have recouped €120m from the sale of four players, while there are also a couple of other names on the list of those to be sold off and one player who finds himself on the list of those to be sold off is Isco Alarcorn.

However, despite reports linking him with a move away from the club, it might be in Real Madrid's best interests for Isco to remain at the Bernabeu.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Isco should remain a Real Madrid player next season.

#3 He is a firm favourite of Zinedine Zidane's

Zidane and Isco enjoy a close relationship

Isco joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 as a prodigiously talented youngster and was identified as one of the young Spanish players upon whom the club's future would be built.

However, despite impressing significantly, Isco failed to get regular game-time in his first two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Carlo Ancelotti preferred a 4-3-3 formation which had no space for the attacking midfielder.

Advertisement

His first two campaigns saw him limited to mostly substitute appearances with Carlo Ancelotti preferring to start James Rodriguez in his attacking midfield berth but his situation changed massively upon Zidane's appointment midway into the 2016/2017 season.

Isco became an automatic starter at the expense of the Colombian international, eventually forcing the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner to undergo a loan spell to Bayern Munich.

His best returns in a Real Madrid jersey came in the two-and-half season he spent under Zinedine Zidane and the Frenchman has stated his admiration for the 27-year-old on multiple occasions.

Upon Zidane's departure in May 2018, Isco was once again reverted to a squad player, as neither Julen Lopetegui nor Santiago Solari showed the same level of confidence in his abilities.

In total, Isco made just 27 league appearances last season which is his worst total in his six seasons at the club and while it might be remembered that he had a bout of appendicitis at some point in the campaign, this medical condition cost him just three matches.

The remaining matches missed were due to him either being on the bench or left out of the squad entirely.

In total, Isco started in La Liga on just 11 occasions last season as Real Madrid's campaign descended into chaos but it is pertinent to note that of those 11 starts, four came in Zidane's seven matches in charge while he also played a part off the bench in the remaining three.

As Zinedine Zidane attempts to rebuild Real Madrid, he would very much want to work with those he trusts and in the current squad, there are not many he trusts more than Isco and given this high level of confidence, the Spanish international could well survive the mass exodus which is sure to sweep the Spanish capital in the coming weeks.

1 / 3 NEXT