3 reasons why it would not be wise to sack Jose Mourinho midway through the season

Jose Mourinho still the right man for the job

Jose Mourinho's somewhat abysmal 3rd season record with his previous clubs may not bode well with his critics. His tendency to become predictable with his tactics and mismanagement have not served him well over the years.

Manchester United looks on the verge of doing that with just five wins out of 11 games - losing three out of their 8 in the English Premier League games and the manager's alleged rifts with players in the dressing room has not helped his cause.

Despite history and numerous pundits against Jose Mourinho, it would be extremely unwise to lose faith in him this early in the season. Without wasting much time, let's take a quick look at why it would not be a smart decision.

#1. Lack of efficient players and leadership:

Paul Pogba, the lone warrior

While it may seem criminal to label a bunch of players 'not efficient', what's evident is that Manchester United lacks the players who fit into Mourinho's style of play.

Jose Mourinho's system thrives with pacy forwards and wingers and experienced, skilful defenders at the back. Not to mention each and every player needs to work hard to cover every inch of grass on the pitch. Manchester United still lacks pace upfront as compared to the big teams around and the inexperience at the back adds more to the list of disadvantages.

What Sir Alex's United teams had in common is leaders on the pitch. Due to young faces and lack of a proper captain, United looks clueless under pressure at times. Paul Pogba seems to be the only one who is stepping up at crunch moments but with little help which hampers Manchester United's consistency and long-term plans.

