3 reasons why Jadon Sancho should stay at Borussia Dortmund

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 189 // 18 May 2019, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jadon Sancho has starred for Borussia Dortmund this season - and should stay there for the foreseeable future

19-year old English forward Jadon Sancho has enjoyed a fantastic season at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in the Bundesliga and making an impressive 14 assists too. Sancho – who moved to Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy in the summer of 2017 – showed flashes of his potential during 2017/18, but few expected him to become this good during just his second senior season.

Unsurprisingly, due to his meteoric rise, Sancho has now come onto the radar of the Premier League’s biggest clubs – most notably Manchester United. The Red Devils have been rumoured to be planning a summer move for Sancho for weeks now – but should the youngster, who now has 4 caps for the England senior team, really make the move?

Personally I think he’d be better off to stay in Germany with Dortmund for now – and here are 4 reasons why.

#1 He doesn’t want to become the next Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches struggled after making a big move to Bayern Munich at a similar age to Sancho

Flash back to the summer of 2016 for a moment – back to when Sancho was just a highly-regarded 16-year old at Manchester City – and the name on everyone’s lips was Portuguese wonderkid Renato Sanches. He’d broken into the Benfica first team in 2015/16 with some fantastic performances, and after starring for Portugal at Euro 2016, it seemed like the world was at his feet.

It was no surprise then when he made a big-money move to Bayern Munich for a fee of €35m. But rather than kicking on and becoming a true global superstar, Sanches floundered under the bright lights of Bayern and made just 4 starts in the Bundesliga, failing to register a single goal or assist. A disastrous loan move to Swansea followed in 2016/17, and while Sanches has recovered somewhat this season, the bloom is well and truly off his rose for now.

So why is this relevant to Sancho? Well, like Sanches, he’s had just one good season in the senior game to date, and while he has looked fantastic, at 19, he’s still clearly not the finished article. Like Sanches, Sancho has performed well in the Champions League too, but just like the Portuguese star, those performances came for a relatively unfancied side rather than one of Europe’s giants.

Sure, a move to the Premier League would take Sancho home – unlike Sanches who moved to a foreign country with all the issues that brings for a young player – but there’s nothing to say that the change in scenery and a change in manager wouldn’t harm what he’s been able to achieve so far. Basically, Sanches is the living example that sometimes, it’s better to wait for a big move – something Sancho would do well to remember.

1 / 3 NEXT