Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Jose Mourinho could cause Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United 

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
220   //    22 Nov 2018, 17:56 IST

Pogba and Mourinho have been at loggerheads regarding United's style of play
Pogba and Mourinho have been at loggerheads regarding United's style of play

Jose Mourinho, is without a shroud of doubt, one of the best managers in world football today. He has won over 20 titles at club level and numerous individual awards.

What is particularly impressive about the Portuguese tactician is that he has led teams to league titles in Italy, Spain, England and Portugal. On top of that, he has won two UEFA Champions League titles with two different teams.

However, Mourinho also has a dark side which has earned him widespread criticism. He has often come across as arrogant and full of ego, even when it comes to dispensing his managerial duties. As a result, he has had a falling out with some of his players in the past, as widely reported during his unprecedented exit from Chelsea.

With Manchester United, at first he seemed to inspire his players - especially in his first season, when they won three trophies. He was in a role that he had publicly stated was his dream job, and so was eager to impress and get results within the system and structures available.

But now he is in his third season, has seemingly gone back to his strong arming tactics. And one of the players who has seen that first hand is Paul Pogba.

Poba is probably United's biggest asset, but he could leave because of the self-proclaimed 'Special One'. Here are three reasons that explain the animosity between the two:

#3 Ambition

The 'Special one' may be losing his magic touch
The 'Special one' may be losing his magic touch

Pogba came to United to revive the club and win trophies. He is a World Cup winner who has reached the pinnacle of world football.

But now he has gone back to the unorthodox leadership style of Mourinho, beginning another cycle of digging deep for results. That type of adjustment is difficult, especially for a player who has seen a lot of progress and success outside of Manchester United.

Since his first season, Mourinho seems to have lost his touch and ambition for reaching greater heights. That is a factor that could cause Pogba to weigh his options in the transfer market.

If he becomes available, various top teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona will line up to try and secure his services. The kind of project Mourinho has at United may not be big enough to convince Pogba to stay.

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
