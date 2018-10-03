Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why Jose Mourinho should leave Manchester United

Nab Malek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
266   //    03 Oct 2018, 17:30 IST

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have been on the lips of every football fan due to the ongoing issue with Paul Pogba and the Portuguese. This issue looks pretty much unsolvable as United fans are now taking sides.

With the defeat against West Ham piling more and more pressure on Jose Mourinho maybe it is time for Manchester United to part ways with the Portuguese.

Here are 3 reasons why Mourinho needs to go!

#3 Losing Control

Manchester United Training and Press Conference
Manchester United Training and Press Conference

Jose Mourinho is starting to lose control of the dressing room. It is evident that the players don't want to play for him. You can tell the negative tactics he employs are not just annoying the fans but also his own players.

The team he set up against West Ham tells us the whole story. He started with a 5-3-2 with midfielder Scott McTominay starting in the back line whilst his teammate Eric Bailly who is a defender was sitting on the bench. This led to some fans believing Jose Mourinho is trying to get himself the sack.

#2 He has Failed

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
Is Mourinho finished?

Jose Mourinho had an amazing track record before he arrived at Manchester United, winning the league with most of his clubs in his 2nd season. But ultimately he has failed at United, finishing 2nd last season. This season has only added to his woes.

He did well in his first season as he won the League Cup and Europe League getting Manchester United back into the Champions League. But from then on he's struggled to kick on and challenge for the major trophies like the Premier League and Champions League.

#1 Nothing to show for money spent

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
Is Mourinho a checkbook manager?

Jose Mourinho has spent over £300 million since taking charge at Old Trafford, and as I stated earlier he's failed in challenging for the major trophies. He also brought Paul Pogba in for a then world record fee and has failed to get the best out of him. His ongoing issues with Pogba have made him want to leave the club.

He has also publicly criticised other players in Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw. It must be said if Manchester United carry on with Jose Mourinho it will only get worse. Also, Mourinho's lack of adaptability has really cost him at United. The United team is graced with immense attacking talent from the likes of Martial to Romelu Lukaku but he has failed to get the best out of his players.

Nab Malek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
