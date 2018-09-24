3 reasons why Jose Mourinho may still be fired by Christmas

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.16K // 24 Sep 2018, 09:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the best managers in football history and the world of football right now. His has a resume that most of his peers would dream of.

The Portuguese has won league titles in four major European football nations. Also, he has lifted the UEFA Champions League twice. He has seen it all in the game and many a time been controversial in his comments or approach to situations.

Mourinho is a passionate manager who knows when to say the right thing, throws the media off his trail and faces critics head-on. He has had his fair share of fails over the years.

This is in terms of clashing with his players, media, match officials and even his bosses. In some of these instances, he paid the ultimate price. When he was appointed the Manchester United manager in 2016, there was genuine belief that the Red Devils had finally hit the right stroke.

Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement really hit the club hard and they struggled to replicate that success in the seasons that followed. Even an FA Cup success could not stop Louis Van Gaal from losing his job. United were not playing in the attacking best and struggled to mount any serious title challenge.

In came Mourinho, a man who did not care much about tidy football but seemingly knew how to get the job done. Truthfully, he won the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield in his first season. This was a breath of fresh air to the fans. However, things may have taken a downward tumble since to suggest Mourinho may be walking on a very tight rope.

#3 Clashes

Mourinho openly criticized Pogna last season

As stated earlier, Mourinho has a certain tendency to clash with anyone he deemed to have crossed his bad books. Ferguson would never openly criticize his player. No, not Mourinho. He would speak his mind on a player/players who disappointed.

This has in the past worked against him and got him fired. It was reported that he created so much dispirit at Chelsea that a group of players revolted against him. We could all see a similar thing brewing with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

These are players the United board feel are an integral part of the future so when it comes down to it, picking fights with his star players could work against him. He has also mentioned the leadership at Old Trafford not backing him in the transfer window. This has not been a good move especially when positive results do not come by.

1 / 3 NEXT