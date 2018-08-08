Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Jose Mourinho needs to change his defensive tactics at Manchester United

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
2.95K   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:08 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United will begin their 2018-19 campaign on August 10 against Leicester City, and Mourinho will be eager to start the new season on a positive note. The Red Devils just finished their pre-season tour, it was certainly tough for Mourinho's men.

They won just two matches in the pre-season tour. This was certainly an awful performance from a club like Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has been under criticism lately for his style of play. As a matter of fact, several Manchester United fans are frustrated with Mourinho's way of playing which is termed as 'boring'.

Former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had an attacking, fluid and eye-catching style of football, and he brought an enormous amount of success to Manchester United. Whereas, Mourinho's defensive style is quite contradictory to Manchester United's footballing philosophy.

Here we discuss 3 reasons why Jose Mourinho should alter his football style.

#3 Not the conventional United system

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League
Sir Alex Ferguson

The club is the most successful English club in history, and they have become champions of England 20 times. Moreover, under Sir Alex Ferguson the Red Devils secured the Premier League title 13 times in his 26 year long career as the United boss.

The primary reason for the club's gigantic success was an attacking football system. This has been the conventional Manchester United way of playing the game for over two decades.

However, since Sir Alex retired in 2013, fans have missed Manchester United's effective attacking brand of football. Additionally, David Moyes took United downhill, and Van Gaal's rigid philosophy was similar to Mourinho's. Therefore, if United want to experience the success of the past, then Mourinho must alter his style.

