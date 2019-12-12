3 Reasons Why Leicester City can mount a title challenge

Leicester City are currently a really exciting team, they are 8 games unbeaten in the PL, scoring a massive 25 goals in the process. They also are the neutral’s favourite club to win the title this year. With teams exposing the flaws of Manchester City and Chelsea in the recent weeks, the Foxes remain the only team within touching distance of runaway leaders Liverpool. Don't let the 8 point gap mask the brilliance of this Leicester team.

Here are three reasons why they could mount a serious title challenge this season.

3. Defensive solidity

Leicester City have been extremely stingy at the back this season. They have let in only 10 goals in the 16 games this season, compare that with the 14 goals conceded by Liverpool and 19 conceded by City then you get the picture.

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles" - Sir Alex Ferguson

Most of the title races are won by teams which have been robust in defence. If Sir Alex Ferguson's words are anything to go by, then this Leicester team which has a league-best 7 clean sheets, 4 more than league leaders Liverpool.

They average the highest number of tackles per game - 20.6, way above the 13.9 of City and 15.4 of Liverpool. They also average more interceptions per game 11.6, compared to 9.6 and 8.8 of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. It looks even more impressive when you consider that they lost their best defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer.

Who would have predicted at the start of the season that a centre back pairing of Caglar Soyuncu and Johny Evans would be the best defensive partnership in the PL? Brendan Rodgers has transformed them both into a solid defensive wall, making Leicester extremely hard to break down.

2. Style of play

Brendan Rodgers has Leicester playing beautiful and effective football

Leicester have been an absolute joy to watch this season. They use the directness of Jamie Vardy to great effect and have also managed to balance the team very well. They can also counter attack with blazing speed, scoring a league best 6 goals.

Further, the fullbacks are instructed to contribute to the attack as well, with Ben Chilwell doing an excellent job of creating chances by marauding up the field. With a league best goal difference of +29, they have outperformed both Manchester City and Liverpool in almost every department.

They have easily achieved the perfect balance between attack and defence - something that even City and Liverpool have not managed. The Reds have been looking quite susceptible at the back this season and their incredible run cannot hide the fact that they have been riding their luck this season.

1. Form of players

Any best XI of the season so far would include at least 4 players from Leicester – Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison. Vardy is enjoying a great season so far, with 16 goals to his name and has scored in 8 successive games and counting, as he aims to break his own record of scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games.

On the other hand, Maddison’s vision, work rate and wicked right foot makes him one of the best-attacking midfielders in the league. Further behind, Ndidi has been an engine for the team, probably the best defensive midfielder in the league, winning the ball back quietly and recycling possession.

He has made the most number of tackles and interceptions in Europe’s top five leagues this season. He may not be a very flashy name on the team sheet but he’s a vital cog in the machine that Brendan Rodgers has built.