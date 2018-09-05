Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Lionel Messi should win the next Ballon d'Or

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    05 Sep 2018, 22:45 IST

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Lionel Messi

The debate on who will win the Ballon d'Or 2018 has been on for a while. With many naming Ronaldo to be the deserving one, but Luka Modric and Leo Messi are also on the list. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and his French teammate Kylian Mbappe are also contenders to win it.

This article lists the 3 reasons why Messi should win it.

#3 Most LaLiga assists

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Messi in Barca colours

Messi won the Golden Boot 2017-18, and unsurprisingly he was the top assist provider in LaLiga as well.

The sole difference between Messi and any other forward is versatility. The Argentine is a supreme playmaker who can also score when his team needs him to. Messi has not made it into the list of the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, and this has surprised fans.

Messi bagged 12 assists and 34 goals in just 36 appearances for Barcelona in LaLiga, with an overall rating of 8.68. Maybe this is not something special for Messi anymore, as the man does it regularly.

Messi scored the most goals, produced the most assists, played the most key passes, and completed the most dribbles as Barcelona won LaLiga last season, but not even a top three nominee for FIFA's Best Player award? A victim of his own greatness.

This makes people not respect the awards anymore, with many naming it a popularity contest, and not an award based on stats. Messi has been pretty underrated this season, and the season before, as his contributions to the team have been more than just scoring goals.

#2 Domestic double for Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Another double

Barcelona has won the domestic double 7 times in history, with the latter 4 coming after Messi made his debut. Messi is arguably the best player ever for Barcelona, as the Argentine has won 31 trophies, making him the most decorated player for Barcelona, along with Iniesta.

However, the domestic double is considered just above average for a team like Barcelona, as their horrifying defeat to Roma in the UCL quarterfinals is still fresh on our minds. This might be one of the reasons why Messi won't be the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.

Nevertheless, he has won 2 trophies with Barcelona, making it 3 last month as they defeated Sevilla for the Super Copa. Messi and Barcelona finished 17 points ahead of Real Madrid and rival Cristiano, with the Argentine also leading in the goals and assists tally.

Messi won more trophies than Ronaldo last season, and also leads in the overall stats from major competitions, that makes Messi a favourite to win Ballon d'Or.

All stats via whoscored

