3 reasons why Lionel Messi will be a force to reckon with this season

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.68K   //    18 Aug 2018, 16:09 IST

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona have had a decent transfer window so far with some important acquisitions and the departure of players who probably wanted more game time. There is still a chance that they may sign a player before the transfer window ends.

With the departure of world-class playmaker Iniesta, Messi has been appointed the club captain for this season. It will not be a burden on his shoulders and hence, he will be looking to start with all guns blazing. It is widely expected that he will inspire the Blaugrana to mount a serious challenge in order win the Champions League this season.

With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus in this transfer window, the field is quite open without a worthy competitor in La Liga for Lionel Messi to score a mammoth amount of goals for Barcelona. With the only chance of Barcelona facing Juventus in the Champions League, the spotlight will now be on Lionel Messi.

Barcelona as a team have become a formidable with the arrival of Arturo Vidal and Malcom. Hence, with Lionel Messi as its spearhead, Barcelona will look to win the Champions League and again establish their dominance in Europe.

Let us have a look at the 3 reasons as to why Lionel Messi will be unstoppable this season.

#3 Absence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo, after 9 long years has left Real Madrid and joined Juventus for a fee of €100m in this transfer window. Hence, with his departure, the fiercest rivalry of the decade between him and Lionel Messi in LaLiga, which added weight to the already heated El Clasico, has abruptly ended.

Despite having two different styles of play, each one has won 5 Ballon d'Or awards, scored 50 goals in almost every season and scored more than 600 goals for their respective teams in total. Ronaldo leads the list of the all-time goalscorers in the Champions League with 120 goals, ahead of Messi, who has scored 100 goals. On the other hand, Messi is the leading all-time goalscorer in El Clasico with 26 goals, and Ronaldo is 3rd with 18 goals.

Hence, with the departure of Ronaldo, it is highly unlikely that any other player will take his place as a competitor to Lionel Messi in the coming years in LaLiga.

