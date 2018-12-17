3 reasons why Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d'Or award again

Jidonu Mauyon

Barcelona talisman - Lionel Messi

Despite finishing as the top scorer across European leagues last season as well as leading Barcelona to claim both the La Liga title and Copa Del Rey trophy during the campaign, the year 2018 ended up being a forgettable one for Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

The attacker was denied the Ballon d'Or award despite his incredible efforts during the year, with Croatian superstar Luka Modric going home with the accolade and ending a decade-long duopoly of Messi and Ronaldo on top of the football world.

However, what is most embarrassing is that Messi was not even considered one of the finalists for the accolade this year, missing out on the final shortlist of the award for the first time since 10 years as the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine were all rated ahead of him which prompted many to suggest that his time on top of the game is well over.

But, following a closer look and an unbiased analysis, it has become quite evident that Lionel Messi cannot be written off just yet. As a matter of fact, the Argentine still has a huge chance of claiming the Ballon d'Or award in his career and below are 3 reasons why:

#3 Immense talent

Messi possesses a superior talent that puts him in a different class

When it comes to ranking the most naturally talented superstars in the football world at the moment, there is absolutely no doubt Lionel Messi is in a league of his own - courtesy of his ability to make the unbelievable happen in just a matter of moments.

The Argentine continues to amaze football fans and pundits alike, with his incredible passing, electrifying dribbling skills, intelligent movement, fantastic set piece efforts as well as his total completeness that enable him to function as an orchestrator, a creator, and a finisher.

With such an incredible talent, it is quite evident that Lionel Messi will continue running riot and reaching new milestones in his career for some more years which makes it really senseless to suggest his time at the top is over at the moment.

