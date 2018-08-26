Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0

Yash Asthana
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.39K   //    26 Aug 2018, 01:14 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0 in a hard-fought game at Anfield

Liverpool defeated Brighton 1-0 at Anfield on August 25, 2018, to provisionally go on top of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp’s side received a boost earlier in the day when defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves.

But Chris Hughton’s team were not going to be pushovers, especially after the impressive win over Manchester United last week. And Brighton fought valiantly in the tight game which was decided by the sole goal from Mohamed Salah (who else?!).

There has been a lot of spotlight on Liverpool team after the recent big-money incomings increasing the pressure to get the elusive Premier League title. While it’s only early days in the season, the club have enjoyed an almost perfect start to their campaign so far with three wins and no goals conceded.

The fact that the team managed to secure 3 points on a day when most of their star players didn’t have their best game will also give a lot of encouragement to Klopp.

We look at some of the key factors in Liverpool’s win in a hard-fought match against the resolute Brighton side. 

#1 Clinical Salah continues his scoring run

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Salah scored the match-winner

It was a day when Mohamed Salah wasn’t at his very best. However, that didn’t prevent him from scoring the decisive goal in the game. Receiving the ball after some excellent pressing by his teammates, Salah brilliantly slotted it in the bottom corner.

In a game that lacked the usual attacking sharpness from Liverpool, Salah’s moment of brilliance made sure that the below-average performances from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane didn’t hurt the home side.

Critics had questioned that Salah’s excellent 2017-18 season was probably a one-off and he would struggle to replicate it again. But with 2 goals and an assist already in 3 games, Salah has silenced them all – for now at least – as the player continued his goal-scoring form at Anfield.

Yash Asthana
FEATURED WRITER
Huge fan of the Indian Cricket Team and Liverpool FC. Also actively follow tennis and F1
