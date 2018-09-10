3 Reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this season

Nab Malek FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.59K // 10 Sep 2018, 07:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool has started the 18/19 campaign terrifically, having won four out of the four opening games, as they sit top of the Premier League table. Many feel this will be Liverpool's year due to the great front three they assembled last season. But the recruitment that was done in the summer was also very impressive.

Credit has to go to the board and Klopp as they have addressed their problems well. They required a consistent keeper, they went out and paid the big bucks for Brazilian stopper Alisson.

Let's stop the delay and let's get into this! Here are 3 reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this season.

#1 Jurgen Klopp

Klopp brings great positivity to the table

Jurgen Klopp has created a team full of high spirit and great chemistry. He has also made Anfield a fortress with many teams, even the big teams fearing to play them. His man-management skills have really flourished and he has created a team full of happiness.

Also, the great attacking and free-flowing football he has reintroduced cannot go unnoticed. You even have rival fans showcasing there delight and pleasure over watching Klopp's team play.

He has really built a team that can seriously challenge the defending champions Manchester City. Even though he's had the spending capacity this summer, it must be said he has spent big but wisely.

#2 Improved squad

Liverpool have addressed their problems very well

Although I have stated it several times earlier it must be reiterated one more team, Liverpool had an unbelievable summer transfer window. They required a good defensive-midfielder who could screen the back four, they accomplished that and signed Brazilian Fabinho.

A new number 8 was also needed due to the departure of Emre Can, they did that by signing Naby Keita. It could be argued that the former Leipzig player is an upgrade on Emre Can as he can support attack and defence very well.

The signing of Shaqiri also offers great depth in those wing positions and who knows he may find himself starting for the Champions League finalists.

#3 Record against the Big 6

Liverpool beat City 3 times last season

Something that Klopp has done really well is set his team up well against the big teams. But Jurgen Klopp has failed to beat Jose Mourinho ever since the Portuguese took office at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's men beat Manchester City three times out of a possible four last season which is really impressive. They were the first team to beat them in the Premier League and they also beat them in both legs in the Champions League including at the Etihad.

It almost implies that Klopp knows how to play against Pep, but what's even better is that he knows how to beat Pep's Manchester City team.

He sets his team up with a high-pressure game right from the start and looks for that first goal. Once Liverpool scores that, you are in even more trouble. As on the counter-attack, Liverpool is very deadly and they showed that several times last season especially in the Champions League.