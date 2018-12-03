×
3 Reasons why Liverpool edged the Merseyside derby 1-0

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
976   //    03 Dec 2018, 10:26 IST

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Mersey side derby is a match between local rivals Liverpool and Everton. It is the longest running top-flight derby in England, having been continuously played since 1962/63 season. Jurgen Klopp made three changes following the mid-week defeat at PSG as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Shaqiri were recalled, James Milner sat out while Lovren and suspended captain Henderson also missed out. Marco Silva named an unchanged Everton side which won over Cardiff last time out. Everton started the game with a positive intent but their early momentum soon faded away as the game went on. They looked the better team in the first half an hour with Andre Gomes's shot on target was well saved by Alisson to keep the game scoreless. Slowly Liverpool came back into the game and ended the half positively but they too didn’t have a proper chance to score. Liverpool started the second half much better than their first but couldn’t breach the Everton defence.

Substitute Origi, popped up with the winner in the final seconds of the game after Pickford failed to clear an audacious effort from Virgil van Dijk. This victory means that Liverpool are unbeaten in each of the last 18 matches against their local rivals Everton in all competitions.

Here we look at the 3 reasons why Liverpool won the Mersey side derby:

  

#3 Lack of creativity and finishing from the Everton attack

Everton
Everton

Everton have been no match for their neighbors for the past decade but a lot was expected from Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard and Andre Gomes but they failed to produce a moment of magic which could have helped Everton win the Mersey side derby for the first time since 2011. Gomes almost opened the scoring with a header but it was well saved by Alisson in the 21st minute. They had three goal-scoring opportunities in the first half but they failed to convert any of those chances, with the Gomes effort being their best chance to score. 

Everton didn’t create much opportunity to score in the second half as Liverpool dominated the game. Richarlison would be a disappointed man as he didn’t receive enough services from his teammates. Everton conceded a sloppy goal late in the game as Divock Origi pounced on to head the ball home after Everton goalkeeper Pickford fumbled it on the line.   

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Liverpool Football Divock Origi Richarlison
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
