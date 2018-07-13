3 reasons why Liverpool must replace Loris Karius in this summer transfer window

Karius's howlers cost Liverpool the Champions League title

In the midst of all the World Cup hype, club teams have already started their pre-season campaigns, in preparation for the start of the Premier League season. Liverpool fans will hope their team can end the club’s 28-year wait for a league title, as they aim to improve on the fourth place finish they achieved in the 2017/18 season.

A Premier League team must be organised and skilled in every department if they are to stand any chance of lifting English football’s most prestigious trophy. The current transfer window gives clubs the opportunity to delve into the transfer market, in search of the right players needed to take the team forward.

For the Reds, the most obvious room for improvement would be the goalkeeper, with many calling for Loris Karius to be replaced. Karius entered Anfield as one of Germany’s best goalkeepers and was named in the 2015/16 Bundesliga Team of the Season; a phenomenal achievement for a 23-year old lacking in experience.

His two years in England, however, have been turbulent and ridden with errors, as he has failed to build on the promise and potential that made him so sought after.

The 26th May 2018 will go down in history as the day Real Madrid won their 13th European Cup and the day the world witnessed one of the worst goalkeeping performances of all-time. Two inexplicable errors for Madrid’s first and third goals left Liverpool fans in a state of shock and disarray.

It seemed unthinkable that a keeper could make such amateurish mistakes on the biggest stage in club football. In a recent pre-season match, the 25-year old made an error in a 3-2 friendly victory against Tranmere, as he failed to claim a tame free-kick.

Here are four reasons why the keeper must be replaced at all costs:

#3 Top keepers are required to win titles

One fundamental reason why Liverpool have failed to win silverware on a consistent basis is the fact the Red’s do not have a top-class goalkeeper.

Liverpool’s last major title challenge came four years ago, where they led the standings with 3 games to go and looked to have one hand on the trophy, only to lose their grip and hand the title over to Manchester City.

The memory from that season that prevails above all others remains Steven Gerrard’s costly slip against Chelsea; a moment of anguish for Liverpool fans but a moment of hilarity and comedy for rival supporters.

Simon Mignolet’s errors, however, also cost Liverpool dearly, as the Reds conceded unnecessary goals and failed to close out matches; something that eventually caught up with Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers.

The Merseyside club’s last three trophies were only possible due to the presence of a world-class goalkeeper between the sticks. Pepe Reina’s saves in the 2012 League Cup final and the 2006 FA Cup final proved pivotal, as the Red’s won both trophies via the dreaded penalty shootout.

In the 2005 Champions League final, Jerzy Dudek also showed the solidity and resilience needed to win Liverpool the penalty shootout, as the Red’s lifted their fifth European Cup.

Karius’ showing in the 2018 Champions League final was the polar opposite of Dudek’s stellar performance, as he, in essence, handed Real Madrid two goals on a plate. This all proves that a world-class keeper is required to win silverware; the all-important factor when judging a club of Liverpool’s stature.