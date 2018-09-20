Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Liverpool never won the Premier League

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
949   //    20 Sep 2018, 04:08 IST

Liverpool v Villarreal CF - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg
Can Jurgen Klopp win the Premier League trophy for Liverpool?

With 18 league titles, Liverpool is one of the biggest football clubs in England. However, they are yet to lift the league trophy in the English Premier League era and were last crowned as the champions of England back in 1990.

Eight different managers tried to end Liverpool's drought but no one ever managed to achieve it. They finished as the runners-up on three occasions, most recently in the 2013-14 season.

Nevertheless, things are looking bright for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, but he still got a huge mountain to climb before delivering Liverpool their first ever Premier League trophy.

Right on this note, here are the three reasons why Liverpool never won the Premier League trophy.

#3 Failure to compete in the transfer market

Hull City v Liverpool - Premier League
Liverpool signed Mario Balotelli as Luis Suarez replacement.

Football changed in the last few years as foreign investments and the lucrative TV deals gave power to the football teams to spend big in the transfer windows and sign superstars.

However, Liverpool failed to adapt to the modern transfer market and always found it difficult to compete with its rivals. The Reds tends to sign young players for the future instead of going big in the transfer market by signing big names.

Fenway Sports Group spent a net amount of £163.985m during their first seven seasons at the club, which is a lot less than Manchester City and Manchester United's net spending as they spent a whopping £718.05m and £540.05m respectively.

Nevertheless, things are changing for the Reds and Klopp spent a whopping amount of £177 million in the last summer transfer window. They also signed Virgil Van Dijk for a record-breaking sum of £75 million in January making him the most expensive defender of all time.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
