3 reasons why Liverpool's League Cup defeat to Chelsea might be a good thing

Vishal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 508 // 27 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Liverpool took on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week. The Carabao Cup or the League Cup is the secondary cup competition in England after the FA Cup, where the winners are guaranteed of a Europa League spot.

Let us look at the 3 reasons why this defeat might help Liverpool's chances in the other essential competitions.

#1 Liverpool can concentrate on the Premier League after a perfect start this season:

This season, Jurgen Klopp has already strengthened his side bringing in Alisson from Roma, Fabinho from Monaco, Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Shaqiri from the relegated Stoke City. While the front three has remained the same, Salah, Mane and Firmino are in full force this season as well. Sadio Mane has already got important goals for Liverpool this season while Salah is slowly coming back to his form last season. The midfield is solid which has been a characteristic of this Liverpool side. Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, and Keita are consistent performers and while Keita is still adjusting, the other two are great team players and always give their all in every match.

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Though Liverpool has lost in the League Cup, Klopp's side has won all of his first six Premier League matches including wins over Tottenham and Leicester City. After this start, they have a two-point advantage over Chelsea and Manchester City. Last season, they have already shown that they can get the better of City.

In the past seasons, Liverpool's main gripe has been losing to teams against whom they should have won. This season, it seems to have improved as Klopp and his men have dispatched the likes of West Ham, Brighton, and Crystal Palace maintaining consistency. The Premier League should be Klopp's primary target this season.

1 / 3 NEXT