3 Reasons why Liverpool should beat Manchester United on Sunday

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.19K   //    14 Dec 2018, 11:56 IST

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are going to play Manchester United on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League match. Liverpool are currently at the top of the league table with 42 points from 16 matches and would be looking forward to a victory on Sunday to maintain their lead. United, on the other hand, are at the 6th position with 26 points from 16 matches and would be happy if they can earn a point from the match.

Liverpool’s form continues to be good in continental football too, as they beat Napoli to secure a place in the knock-out round earlier this week. United, on the other hand, lost to Valencia last Wednesday, though they have been able to qualify somehow. Liverpool would start favorites in the Sunday’s clash and even the staunchest united supporters would not be hoping for a win for their side.

We would take a look at the 3 reasons why Liverpool should win the match easily:

#1 Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker’s form

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah began the season in an ordinary fashion after last season’s unforgettable performance with Liverpool, when he won the PFA Player of the Year and the Golden Boot. He seems to have found the Midas touch again as he scored the match-winner against Napoli and also scored a hattrick against Bournemouth last Saturday.

he goal against Napoli was a testimony to Salah’s ability as a player as he dodged past 2 Napoli defenders to slot the ball past the goalkeeper to the far corner of the net. This was also his 13th goal in 23 matches this season.

Goalkeeper Alisson too has been remarkable for Liverpool this season and has kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League so far, the highest by any goalkeeper. He was brilliant against Napoli too and prevented at least a couple of certain goals.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was brilliant in the last year’s World Cup as well and has only enhanced his reputation considerably since then. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and has a commanding presence inside the 6-yard box. The fact that Liverpool has a decent defence to support him only increases the chance of their winning.

Contact Us Advertise with Us