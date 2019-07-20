×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Liverpool should re-sign Philippe Coutinho and 3 reasons why they shouldn't

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Feature
819   //    20 Jul 2019, 10:53 IST

Coutinho may come back.
Coutinho may come back.

Philippe Coutinho has endured a difficult eighteen months at Barcelona, as his dream move turned into a nightmare. He has fallen out of favor with the fans and his performances have not been at the level he is capable of. Coutinho's agent has made sort of a 'come and get me plea' to Liverpool, by ruling out a move to any Premier League club aside from the Reds.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool in 2013 from Inter Milan, for £8.5 million. For five years, he was the subject of massive adoration of the Kop thanks to his brilliant ability. Coutinho was Liverpool's star man for a while, up until the winter of 2017. In fact, he scored seven goals in his final month at Anfield.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018, for a staggering £142 million. However, it seems like the Catalans will be looking to sell him this summer. The Reds have not made a major signing yet, but the links are all there. There may be a slight chance of seeing Coutinho make a sensational return to the club he played his best football at.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool should re-sign Philippe Coutinho, and three why they should not.

#3 (Should) He would improve the squad

He could improve any squad.
He could improve any squad.

This is quite an obvious statement, as Philippe Coutinho would improve any squad in the world. Despite Liverpool's recent success, their strength in depth may need some fine-tuning and they could do with a couple of additions this summer, as they look to win the Premier League title. Coutinho's versatility would be a boost to the Reds as well, as he can play as an attacking midfielder or on the left of the attacking three.

The Brazilian is a true world-class talent, this is a fact that Liverpool fans would know better than most. He can change games with his quick feet and has a spectacular eye for both, passing and scoring. Coutinho was the key player at Anfield for so long and looked to be the face of Jürgen Klopp's entire reign in Merseyside before he left for Barcelona. There is no doubt that the Reds would benefit from Coutinho's quality and brilliance.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Philippe Coutinho EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News
Advertisement
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This Season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should win the Ballon d'Or this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: 3 reasons why Liverpool won the thriller at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Madrid Want Sadio & Coutinho To Lfc? | Liverpool News Update
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona must not sell Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool even if Barcelona come calling
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool's League Cup defeat to Chelsea might be a good thing
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Philippe Coutinho "regrets" leaving Liverpool, according to Anfield chairman
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us