3 reasons why Liverpool should re-sign Philippe Coutinho and 3 reasons why they shouldn't

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 819 // 20 Jul 2019, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Coutinho may come back.

Philippe Coutinho has endured a difficult eighteen months at Barcelona, as his dream move turned into a nightmare. He has fallen out of favor with the fans and his performances have not been at the level he is capable of. Coutinho's agent has made sort of a 'come and get me plea' to Liverpool, by ruling out a move to any Premier League club aside from the Reds.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool in 2013 from Inter Milan, for £8.5 million. For five years, he was the subject of massive adoration of the Kop thanks to his brilliant ability. Coutinho was Liverpool's star man for a while, up until the winter of 2017. In fact, he scored seven goals in his final month at Anfield.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018, for a staggering £142 million. However, it seems like the Catalans will be looking to sell him this summer. The Reds have not made a major signing yet, but the links are all there. There may be a slight chance of seeing Coutinho make a sensational return to the club he played his best football at.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool should re-sign Philippe Coutinho, and three why they should not.

#3 (Should) He would improve the squad

He could improve any squad.

This is quite an obvious statement, as Philippe Coutinho would improve any squad in the world. Despite Liverpool's recent success, their strength in depth may need some fine-tuning and they could do with a couple of additions this summer, as they look to win the Premier League title. Coutinho's versatility would be a boost to the Reds as well, as he can play as an attacking midfielder or on the left of the attacking three.

The Brazilian is a true world-class talent, this is a fact that Liverpool fans would know better than most. He can change games with his quick feet and has a spectacular eye for both, passing and scoring. Coutinho was the key player at Anfield for so long and looked to be the face of Jürgen Klopp's entire reign in Merseyside before he left for Barcelona. There is no doubt that the Reds would benefit from Coutinho's quality and brilliance.

1 / 6 NEXT