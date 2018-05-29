3 Reasons Why Liverpool Should Trust Loris Karius

Loris Karius made a couple of very costly blunders in the UEFA Champions League but Liverpool should not write him off yet

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 12:34 IST 5.52K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Karius had a forgettable UEFA Champions League Final

The big games are often dictated by mistakes. It's a cliche because it's true. In the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev, it was Loris Karius who contributed more proof to that notion.

The German goalkeeper committed not one but two blunders on the night that proved to be the difference between Real Madrid and Liverpool. After throwing the ball straight into the path of Karim Benzema, he let in a rather cheap goal after failing to punch clear a Gareth Bale shot that was hit straight at him.

Following the final, Karius and his family have been subjected to death threats and geez, some people need to calm down, man. Let's take a look at 3 reasons why Liverpool should persist with Loris Karius.

#3 Liverpool's lack of experience in the big stage was bound to show

The Merseysiders haven't been battling for glory in a while and the closest they have come to winning a trophy in recent times is the Europa League final that they lost in 2016. While their players have been coming up with match-winning performances on a regular basis in Europe, the lack of experience on a stage as big as the Champions League final was bound to show.

And for someone like Loris Karius, who was slowly starting to earn the trust of the fans, it would have been even worse. The German goalkeeper crumbled under the pressure and as the match rolled past 3 quarters of an hour, he let it be known.

But even though Karius, 25 years old now, is not as young as an 'inexperienced' big team goalkeeper is supposed to be, he is not ripe in terms of big game experience. This will be a turning point in his career. You learn from your mistakes and grow. Karius has not one but two glaring mistakes to learn from and there is no real evidence to suggest he won't.