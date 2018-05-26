3 reasons why Liverpool will humble Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final

Although Los Blancos are the favourites in the Champions League final, Liverpool stand a good chance of humbling them due to these reasons.

UEFA Champions League Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Football fans around the globe are guaranteed a treat on Saturday as Real Madrid and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Champions League final showdown at Kiev.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking forward to thwarting the Spanish giants Champions League hat-trick whereas Los Blancos will toil laboriously to drub the inexperienced Reds.

Zinedine Zidane's side had to undergo a bone-breaking journey for their Champions League final destination, overcoming the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich in the process.

Liverpool on the contrary had a relatively easier route to the final. They were pitted against Porto, Manchester City and AS Roma in the knockout rounds, each of whom were trounced by Klopp's free-scoring team.

However, despite their somewhat straight-forward route, Liverpool still stand a good chance against Real Madrid and have shown many a time that they should not be underestimated.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 reasons why Liverpool might humble Real Madrid at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on 26 May.

#3 Real Madrid's smugness

Real Madrid have won 3 of the last 4 Champions League titles

It's natural after all!

Having won the last two Champions League titles in grand fashion under Zinedine Zidane, it is quite reasonable for Los Blancos to be proud of their achievements. The 12-time Champions League winners are being tipped as favourites against a youthful Liverpool side for the much-hyped final.

In a recent interview, the former Spain and Real Madrid manager, Vicente del Bosque brazenly claimed,

"I don't see even one Liverpool player who would improve Real Madrid, not even Salah."

With the media and the fans putting Zidane's side on a pedestal, Liverpool might stealthily pull off a shocking upset in the upcoming final.