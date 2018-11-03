3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal and Liverpool will clash this weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend, with the top liner being the game between Arsenal and Liverpool. Both teams are set to come face-to-face on Saturday, in what could have a massive impact on the top half of the table depending on where the results go.

The Gunners will be aiming to return to winning ways, having seen their 11-game winning streak ended after last week’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. For Liverpool, though, this fixture could not have come at a better time, with the Reds having won each of their last three games in all competitions.

In recent times, games between Arsenal and Liverpool have proved to be very exciting, with a lot of goals often recorded as well. On Saturday, both teams will once again be expected to go all out, as per the attacking philosophies of their respective managers.

Jurgen Klopp is never a man to shy away from setting up his team to attack the opponent, while Unai Emery has also brought massive changes to the Emirates since being appointed as manager in the summer.

Obviously, both teams look fired up for the game, but Liverpool will start as the favourites and here are three reasons why the Reds could win this encounter:

#3 Arsenal have been poor against big teams

Arsenal has lost to both Chelsea and Man City this season

Based on current form, Arsenal would definitely be tipped as favourites going into Saturday’s game against Liverpool. However, the Gunners have so far failed to beat any of the top sides this season. Despite coming into this game with a 13-game unbeaten run, it could be argued that Arsenal have not faced any tough opposition in that period.

Wins against the likes of Newcastle United, Leicester City and Fulham are impressive, but those victories become statements when they are against tougher opposition. Unfortunately, Arsenal has so far failed to pick any points on the two occasions that they faced clubs in the top four.

The 11-game winning streak may have dominated the headlines, but it came after the Gunners had lost their opening two games against Manchester City and Chelsea. Both of the aforementioned teams have not been able to beat Liverpool this season and such records do not favour Arsenal either.

Unlike Arsenal, the Reds managed to hold both Chelsea and Man City in the league and look like a side more built for such big games. Arsenal have so far not been good value when they come up against the bigger clubs and Liverpool is likely to be another hurdle too far for the Gunners on Saturday.

