Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win the title this season

Kartik Mathur
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
927   //    09 Aug 2018, 18:28 IST

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly

Liverpool had a great season last year with a top 4 finish and also a Champions League final to their name. Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football combined with the attacking skill of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino made Liverpool one of the most attractive teams in Europe.

With the new season just about to start, here are three reasons why Liverpool have a good chance to win the Premier League this time around.

#1 All areas of concern have been dealt with

Liverpool's overall squad was very impressive last season but there were still areas of concern that had to be dealt with. It was obvious that a new center back was needed after a string of subpar performances by Dejah Lovren at the start of the season.

Liverpool also needed a new goalkeeper and an extra wide man after Loris Karius's shocking mistakes and Mohammed Salah's injury.

All of those problems have been handled as Virgil Van Dijk was bought by the club in January and now Brazil's no.1 Alisson Becker and former Stoke City player Xerdan Shaqiri have arrived. Liverpool also bought Fabinho from Monaco, an even better replacement for Emre Can who left for Juventus in a free transfer.

With Naby Keita finally arriving too after having a deal agreed for him last season, a lot more dynamism has also been added to the squad. Looking at his performances during pre-season, it can be said that Keita is a real gem of a player.

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Naby Keita will be crucial for Liverpool in the upcoming season

Also, with the revival of Daniel Sturridge during pre-season and the emergence of youth payer Curtis Jones, Liverpool have a backup for almost every player heading into the next season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Kartik Mathur
CONTRIBUTOR
will be posting daily football articles. please subscribe and share my articles and help me grow. thank you soo much
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Sturridge is going to be an extremely...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why it is imperative that...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United Cannot Win The Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 fantastical scenarios which will make this Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams that are likely to win...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool must replace Loris Karius in this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us