Liverpool had a great season last year with a top 4 finish and also a Champions League final to their name. Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football combined with the attacking skill of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino made Liverpool one of the most attractive teams in Europe.

With the new season just about to start, here are three reasons why Liverpool have a good chance to win the Premier League this time around.

#1 All areas of concern have been dealt with

Liverpool's overall squad was very impressive last season but there were still areas of concern that had to be dealt with. It was obvious that a new center back was needed after a string of subpar performances by Dejah Lovren at the start of the season.

Liverpool also needed a new goalkeeper and an extra wide man after Loris Karius's shocking mistakes and Mohammed Salah's injury.

All of those problems have been handled as Virgil Van Dijk was bought by the club in January and now Brazil's no.1 Alisson Becker and former Stoke City player Xerdan Shaqiri have arrived. Liverpool also bought Fabinho from Monaco, an even better replacement for Emre Can who left for Juventus in a free transfer.

With Naby Keita finally arriving too after having a deal agreed for him last season, a lot more dynamism has also been added to the squad. Looking at his performances during pre-season, it can be said that Keita is a real gem of a player.

Naby Keita will be crucial for Liverpool in the upcoming season

Also, with the revival of Daniel Sturridge during pre-season and the emergence of youth payer Curtis Jones, Liverpool have a backup for almost every player heading into the next season.

