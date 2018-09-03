Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Burnley

Shea Robinson
Top 5 / Top 10
5.78K   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:53 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose Mourinho got his tactics spot on for Manchester United's win over Burnley

An eventful game in which Manchester United dominated for 60 minutes before missing a penalty and having a player sent off finished with a much-needed 2-0 victory for the Red Devils.

Manchester United came racing out of the blocks at Turf Moor in an effort to avoid three consecutive defeats and relieve the pressure on Jose Mourinho, who prior to this game had been installed as the favourite in the Premier League sack race.

Alexis Sanchez was recalled to the starting lineup along with Marouane Fellaini being handed a surprise start. United lined up in a 4-3-3 formation which actually seemed more like a 4-1-1-1-3 in practice on the field.

Burnley, on the other hand, stuck with a compact 4-4-1-1 formation in an effort to quell the United attack and hit the Red Devils' shaky defense on the counter-attack.

It took Jose Mourinho's side 27 minutes to break the deadlock when a pinpoint cross from Sanchez found the head of Lukaku who made no mistake from six yards out. Just before the break, Lukaku added a second with a lovely strike past former Man City goalkeeper, Joe Hart.

The second half was filled with controversy as Pogba missed a penalty and just minutes later, a tussle between Rashford and ex-United defender Phil Bardsley led to a straight red card for the Red Devils forward. The 20-year-old had spent 10 minutes on the pitch, winning a penalty and receiving a red card in that time.

Here are three reasons why Manchester United won against Burnley:

#3 Fluidity between the front three

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester United celebrate their opener against Burnley

The front three of Alexis Sanchez, Jessie Lingard, and Romalu Lukaku were absolutely superb for the first hour of the match.

Right from kick-off, the trio displayed wonderful movement and fluidity to confuse and break down the Burnley defence time and again. They had created several chances before Sanchez and Lukaku linked up for the opener just before the half-hour mark.

Throughout the game, the three players were constantly switching positions. Initially lining up with Lukaku in the middle, Lingard on the right, and Alexis on the left, the constant interchanging left the usually stout Burnley defence extremely vulnerable.

Lukakau was exceptional, often found drifting out to either of the wide positions and dragging either Tarkowski or Mee with him to leave gaping holes for Sanchez, Lingard, and Pogba to run in to.

This type of fluidity is usually associated with the Manchester City or Liverpool front three and has been missing from a lacklustre United attack for some time now.

Should the movement and creativity displayed in this game continue after the international break, there are few defences in the Premier League that could cope with such swift interchanging and skill.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Burnley Romelu Lukaku Marouane Fellaini Jose Mourinho
