3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0

Martial and Pogba had a ball

The early season blues seem like a thing from the distant past now as Jose Mourinho's Red Army picked up their third away win on the trot with a dominant performance against the Swiss champions Young Boys.

The hosts came out swinging right from kickoff and United found it hard to find their footing in the first half an hour or so as Young Boys looked set to spring a surprise. Things, however, did not pan out that way as United showed in abundance the extra bit of quality they had in the final third as Paul Pogba's swivel and top corner finish caught them flat-footed.

Shortly after, Pogba found Luke Shaw with a delightful diagonal ball. The young full-back, who has recently been gifted a new lease of life, sent it into the box first time but the ball hit Mbabu's hand and the ref awarded a contentious penalty. Pogba took forever before dispatching the ball in the top corner.

In the second half, United took a more pragmatic approach and once they got the chance to hit the hosts on the counter, Pogba pranced ahead with the ball with Rashford, Lukaku and Martial providing him support. Pogba found Martial in space and with a little bit of good fortune, the Frenchman scored his first goal since last January.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United thrashed Young Boys.

#3 The Red Army is settling down

What crisis?

No season is won after the first 3 game weeks. More than half of Manchester United's starters hadn't had the time to settle down at Carrington before they were thrust into the thick of the action as the Premier League started. But now the players are settling down and partnerships are beginning to emerge all over the field.

Smalling and Lindelof look formidable. Smalling was once again all heart as he laboured to keep Assale and Fassnacht from getting clean through on goal and even hurled himself in the way of thunderous shots like you'd expect anybody who succeeds Nemanja Vidic to do.

Alongside him, Lindelof looked more comfortable on the ball and his assured forward passing could go on to become an asset for Manchester United. Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot excelled in their roles and while being impressive is becoming a feature of Shaw's game, Dalot dazzled in his debut with his pace and ability to whip in some beauties into the area.

Pogba and Matic seem to understand each other much better now as their communication is facilitated further through another midfielder- this time it was Fred.

And with Lukaku, Martial and Rashford leading the line, United are menacingly direct on the counter-attack and that's exactly what helped them secure all 3 points.

United have won all 3 games where Lukaku, Martial and Rashford have started together. The Red Devils have scored 8 times in those 3 games and Paul Pogba was involved in 5 of them. Key?

