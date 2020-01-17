3 reasons why Manchester United can inflict Liverpool's first league defeat this weekend

Nurein Ahmed

Ole Gunnar Solskaer stopped Liverpool's winning run in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford

League leaders Liverpool will host arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday looking to maintain their astonishing 14-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's pacesetters also have a game in hand on the Premier League champions, and their insurmountable lead has rekindled belief even to the most pessimistic Liverpool supporters that this will almost certainly be the year they finally lift their first league title in 30 years.

While the Reds are poised to ultimately win the war, they do have a handful of battles to navigate between now and the end of the season if they are to maintain their unbeaten streak.

They have already gone a whole calendar without suffering a Premier League defeat, but only once in Premier League history has a team gone the whole season without losing a single game - Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in 2003-2004. That is the magnitude of the task Klopp's side face.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two most successful clubs in English Football history, having won 38 league titles between them. But strangely enough, they haven't seemed to be vying for dominance at the same time. As United have tumbled down post-Ferguson era, Liverpool have been on a resurgence.

On Sunday though, Manchester United will look to infict Liverpool's first league defeat and here are three reasons why they can.

#1 United, the masters of ending streaks

Manchester United was the side to end Arsenal's legendary unbeaten run

Regardless of form and league position, Manchester United against Liverpool is the always the fixture that both sets of fans look forward to when the Premier League fixtures are released every season. And this term, it was the same case.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the one manager to stop the Liverpool juggernaut this season in the Premier League. They led Liverpool at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture and thwarted to end their unbeaten streak, until Adam Lallana pounced in the final few minutes to snatch a point. Remarkably, the Merseysiders haven't lost another point since.

Historically, the Red Devils have been the masters of ending unbeaten runs in the Premier League era. They halted two of the longest streaks in Premier League history, ending Arsenal's Invincibles' 49 matches and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2005 at 40 matches.

Liverpool's 38-match unbeaten run is the third-longest in Premier League, and if history is anything to go by, United are destined to put a stop on Sunday.

