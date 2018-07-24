3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier League this season

Manchester United players during a Pre-Season Training Session

The new 2018/19 season of English Premier League is going to start in August and all the EPL giants are ready for the new season. The last season runner-up and the 20-time English champions, Manchester United are keen to go one step further this time to clinch the league title.

In fact, the Red Devils won their last Premier League title five years ago and this gap is their longest League title drought in Premier League history. Despite playing a good brand of football last season, they fell well short of the defending champions, Manchester City.

Manchester United have a rich history and the club is considered the most successful club in England. But since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the success rate has not been the same. Moreover, the overall performance of the club has dipped during the post-Ferguson era and they are still in the transition process to repeat the past success.

Though Manchester United have managed to win the Europa League, FA Cup in the last few years, they have failed to reclaim the Premier League title. Besides United spent big money in the last few transfer windows to sign several world-class players, but still fell short of the EPL title. But this time, the fate of the club can alter and they have a good chance to be English champions again.

Here, we discuss three reasons why the Red Devils are the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

#3 Jose Mourinho's winning mentality

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United v San Jose Earthquakes

Jose Mourinho is regarded as one of the best coaches of modern football and United's Portuguese boss has a huge list of accomplishments. As a manager, he has secured 25 trophies in 15 years, which is an exceptional track record.

Furthermore, he has successfully managed several top European clubs like Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, winning two UEFA Champions League titles in his managerial career.

Mourinho has won the league title for every club, except for Manchester United. He has an experience of winning the English Premier league thrice with Chelsea and he would be eager to repeat the same success with Manchester United this season.

He has the winning mentality and experience to win an extremely competitive league like the English Premier League. Nevertheless, he has been criticized for his defensive style of football, but his tactics have helped him to win numerous trophies. Mourinho's drive to win can help Manchester United secure their 21st English League title.

