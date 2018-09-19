Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons Why Manchester United can win title this season

Nab Malek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
694   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:37 IST

We are five games into the new football season and the great and glorious Manchester United sit eighth in the league table. A poor start for the Red Devils as they lost two of there first three games, which includes loss to Brighton in their second fixture followed by a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at home at Old Trafford!

There has been a lot of talk over the future of Jose Mourinho and who may replace him, but there has been no talk of United having a chance in winning the league. Which is a bit unfair as it is the 20-time English champions, regardless of there current position, at the end of the day we are talking about one of the most historic clubs in England, who have pulled off miracles before.

Here are three reasons why United still have a slight chance.

#3 Early Days

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Can United still win the league?

United are six points behind leaders Chelsea and only three points behind fourth placed Watford, whom they beat on the weekend with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling.

The next few league games for United are winnable on paper as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, then West Ham United which is at the London Stadium and then finally Newcastle United at home.

If they win this will gift them nine points then all of a sudden, the table will start to change and potentially pushing United further up the table, depending upon the results elsewhere.

#2 Form is starting to improve

E
Luke Shaw has been terrific this season

United started the Premier league season poorly as I stated earlier, but back to back wins are putting the Red Devils back in contention for a top four finish and maybe a little title push.

United first visited Turf Moor after there defeat against Spurs, they then put in a spirited performance against Burnley as Lukaku grabbed a brace.

Then their first game after the international break seemed like a hard one as they visited the unbeaten Watford at Vicarage Road. This time they put in a hard-working performance as they collected all 3 points in a hard-fought victory against the Hornets.

#3 Happier Camp

Enter
Manchester United beat Watford last time out

Looking at United a month ago they all looked sad and didn't really care if they won and how they played. But now Mourinho's side look much happier as the Red Devils have collected maximum points from there past 2 games.

The former Real Madrid manager also seems much happier and is smiling in his press conferences and is also really starting to build a bond with the United faithful. With even Mourinho boys showing they are still playing for there manager.

With the ongoing issues still at United with the whole problem Paul Pogba and his manager, it may be said it is a bit too ambitious in saying Manchester United have a chance of lifting the great trophy for the 21st time. But who knows? It is the Premier League after all.





Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Nab Malek
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
