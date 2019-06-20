×
3 reasons why Manchester United could have a disappointing 2019/20 season

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
119   //    20 Jun 2019, 07:17 IST

It could be yet another disappointing season for Manchester United
It could be yet another disappointing season for Manchester United

Manchester United finished 6th in the 2018-19 season of the Premier League. The team was extremely disappointing on the field and left thousands of supporters of the club heartbroken.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer necessitated the requirement of a rebuild at the club at the end of last season and going by the current developments, the club is yet to make any significant progress. A number of important players in the squad are yet to commit their futures to the club while a few are in dismal form. The club has lost out on Champions League Football next season and hence the transfer window could also be a difficult one for the club.

The prospects for the club does not look good for the upcoming season and here are 3 reasons why Manchester United could yet have another disappointing season.


The inexperience of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer is inexperienced at the highest level
Solskjaer is inexperienced at the highest level

After his appointment as the interim manager of the club in December last year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed the spirit of Manchester United with his performances in the first two months. Manchester United enjoyed a good spell during these two months and the club looked well on course to finish in the Top 4. However, the club returned to its bad form soon after as they started losing games in a heap. None of the departments in the squad clicked well and Solskjaer's appointment as the permanent manager of the club did no help the cause.

Manchester United requires a rebuild but with a young manager who is absolutely inexperienced at the highest level, the Old Trafford club could very well end up looking down the barrel yet again. An experienced manager who has dealt with such situations in the past could have been the ideal solution for Manchester United at this point in time.

