3 Reasons why Manchester United could manage to secure a Champions League spot next season

Shashi Choudhary

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United football club is going through its worst run since the late 1980s where the on-field performances are not improving at all. The Red Devils have won just 10 Premier League games in the last 10 months which is simply not good enough given the successful history this club has had.

The Mancunian side currently sits sixth in the league table, six points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea. A large part of the blame has been laid upon club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The former investment banker was tasked with managing the rich legacy that was not built by him in the first place. It was Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill guiding Manchester United to Champions League football seasons after seasons, making it the biggest club in England, if not in European football.

However, in his seven-year reign at Old Trafford so far, Woodward has witnessed just three Champions League qualifications including the one which came courtesy Jose Mourinho’s Europa League triumph.

Ed Woodward’s bullish comments about Manchester United’s pedigree and unparalleled brand value will soon catch up to him if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails to deliver Champions League football next season.

With just one win in their last five league games, cutting a six-point gap to Chelsea may seem a very tough task for Manchester United but it is not an impossible one. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows his future may depend on where the team finishes this season as it would have a severe implication on the United’s summer transfer window plans.

With only 13 Premier League matches remaining, we look at the three reasons why Manchester United could still somehow find themselves playing among the European heavyweights in Champions League next season.

#3 Inconsistent teams above them

Hull City v Chelsea FC - FA Cup Fourth Round

Other than Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all fighting to seal the much coveted fourth place in Premier League this season. The good thing for the Red Devils supporters is that none of these teams have shown a great deal of consistency and have not gone too far in the race for that final Champions League spot.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have managed to win just one of their last five matches while Tottenham’s two win and two losses in their 5 matches isn’t very convincing either. Sheffield United are also in the mix where Chris Wilder has continued to get the best out of a limited group of players. The Blades are sixth in the league table, a place and a point above Manchester United.

However, Wilder’s men have also won only two of their last five league matches and are expected to drop points from now until the end of this season. There are clear signs if Manchester United manage to get a consistent run of results, it will not be too difficult for them to bridge the gap and sneak their way into the top four this season.

