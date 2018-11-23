×
3 reasons why Manchester United don't deserve to be in the top 4

Ronnie Evans
26   //    23 Nov 2018, 16:21 IST

Manchester United is on course to have one of their worst runs since the Sir Alex Ferguson era ended in 2013. The team is shaping up like a mid-table club at best. In the Premier League, they have conceded more goals than they have scored after 12 matches. Every bit of progress seems to be curtailed by a bigger defeat at the next turn. It has truly been a frustrating sight to watch United this season. Maybe it is not their year, but a slump to this extent is cause for alarm to all who love the club.


AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Several factors have come into play and contributed to United's dip in form. This is a club that used to terrorize defenses and on a good day, give European heavyweights a run for their money. Even their most encouraging performance of the season against Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford. The midway point of the season is approaching thick and fast so United can no longer rest on their laurels. The Red Devils have offered little in the Premier League and their mid-table position is probably what they deserve.

#3 Poor defending 

Manchester United's central defenders, in particular, have been poor.
Manchester United's central defenders, in particular, have been poor.

One of United's biggest problems this season has been outright poor defending. This is a team that formed the second best defensive record last season. It was a proper Mourinho-like defensive unit. Now, the team is leaking goals from all sides and have nothing to show for it on the other end. The key area in United's defensive woes has been central defence. Other teams like Manchester City and Liverpool have the luxury of rotating their defenders.

Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, has to contend with a bunch of central defenders who have been shoddy this season. In fairness to him, he did want to bring reinforcements in the transfer window but the board pulled the plug on his targets. United has only kept one clean sheet in 12 Premier League matches. This is only befitting for a mid-table team at best.

Ronnie Evans
