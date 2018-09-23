3 reasons why Manchester United drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 339 // 23 Sep 2018, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fred celebrates with Pogba after scoring

It's only September and Manchester United are already 8 points off the pace. Jose Mourinho said in the pre-match press conference that he expects this to be a tough season and that's exactly what it's looking like.

The Red Devils enjoyed a lot of time on the ball but it was the visitors who threatened to pull ahead. However, De Gea kept them at the gate and Fred opened the scoring for Mourinho's men with a delectable finish at the end of a sweet touch by Paul Pogba.

That goal came much against the run of play and Wolves' goal came in similar fashion. In the second half, United kept the intensity high and a sustained spell of pressure came to nothing as Pogba lost the ball near the halfway line and Wolves broke on the counter and Moutinho found the top corner.

Let's take a look at why Manchester United could only muster a point from the game.

#3 Fred and Pogba have a good outing

It's a day he'll never forget. Fred was started in place of Nemanja Matic who picked up a red card in the last knockings of the game against Watford at Vicarage Road. He combined well with Pogba and with him in the lineup, the Frenchman looked menacing everytime he broke with the ball.

Pogba was on top of his game more often than not, once gliding past 3 Wolves players after everyone thought he had run himself into a blind alley. Pogba kept creating chances as well.

Fred came really close to taking his tally to 2 goals but his long range set-piece curler was kept out thanks to a stunning save.

This is how Pogba should be playing for United and the game suggests that Fred and Pogba could go on to be an effective pairing at the centre of the park.

1 / 3 NEXT