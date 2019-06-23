3 reasons why Manchester United is still the best club for Paul Pogba

Manchester United could still be the best club for Pogba

After finishing 6th in the Premier League table and denying themselves an opportunity to play in the Champions League, Manchester United have been finding it difficult to attract new players to the club in the ongoing transfer window. The Red Devils have also been struggling to keep hold of a few talented players due to the concerns about the future of the club. Paul Pogba is one player who is intent on leaving Manchester United this summer.

Having returned to the club 3 years ago after a successful spell at Juventus, Pogba is yet to find his feet at Manchester United with his performances. The Frenchman has been good in the red shirt in a few games but the impact that he was expected to produce is still being awaited. However, for his country, Pogba has been extremely consistent and has also won a World Cup with his nation.

With Pogba looking for a move away from the club, we now look at 3 reasons why Manchester United is still the best club for Pogba at this point.

#1 The central figure

Pogba is a central figure at Manchester United

Since his arrival at Manchester United, Pogba has been the lone central figure at the club. Be it the brand advertisements or the style of tactics employed by the managers, every single decision taken by the club seems to have Paul Pogba at the center of it.

The reason for that is the immense potential the 26-year-old possesses and the kind of eye-catching performances that he is capable of producing. Most importantly, Pogba is probably the most talented player to have ever come out of the Manchester United academy in recent times.

Paul Pogba could also be the next captain of the club if he decides to stay.

If Pogba joins either Juventus or Real Madrid, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard would overshadow his status at the club. If he does have a run of few bad games, Pogba would get fewer opportunities at these clubs than at Manchester United.

1 / 3 NEXT