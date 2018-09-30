3 reasons why Manchester United are struggling

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

It has been only 5 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left but to Manchester United fans, it seems like a lifetime. Such was the brilliance of the man, that even after he won 13 Premier League titles in 20 years, only after he retired did people actually realize that he was even more spectacular than what they had assumed him to be.

So what’s gone wrong at Manchester United? There have been 3 managers (not counting Giggs) since the great man left. And if we leave out David Moyes (what a disastrous stint that was), the other two were the big name managers you associate a big club with.

Louis Van Gaal had come to Old Trafford on the back of a 3rd place World Cup finish with the Netherlands and you’d imagine him turning things around straight away. He got the players he wanted – Di Maria, Falcao, and Depay. And together with Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata you’d expect them to decimate Premier League defenses but such were the robust defensive tactics that despite no European distraction, United struggled to finish 4th that season and by the end of it both Di Maria and Falcao along with Van Persie were gone.

Van Gaal was given another season despite the first season struggle because he had taken United to the UCL where they only managed a 3rd place finish in the easiest group they could have gotten that season. It was during his second season where teams actually stopped fearing Manchester United as they finished 5th behind City but won the FA Cup which proved too little as he was let go in 2016.

In came Jose, a manager United fans absolutely hated but had little option but to support as the words “Your job now is to support your new manager” reverberated in their ears. Along with Jose came Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba and their charisma ignited optimism amongst the fans as the new season began.

Everyone knew about Mourinho’s defensive ideologies and the football at Old Trafford became even more boring. Draws and 1-0 wins had become the new flavor in Manchester as fans grew more and more frustrated. Despite a 6th place finish in the Premier League, United somehow ground out a Europa League victory and joined Chelsea, City, Spurs, and Liverpool in the 2017-18 Champions League where they eventually lost to a lackluster Sevilla in the round of 16.

United ended the amazingly dull 2017-18 season in the second position, 19 points behind champions City.

A second place finish and 81 points aren’t that bad but then why is the atmosphere at Old Trafford so poisonous this season? Let's take a look:

#1 Jose Mourinho

To start with, Manchester United had the best defensive record over the last 2 years but this season any team just comes in and scores whenever they want and, in most cases, De Gea is left with absolutely no chance.

In the last couple of seasons, it was not because of the great quality of defense but only due to De Gea’s brilliance and the opposition’s lack of quality that United were able to preserve their leads. Take 90% of matches last season where United scored the first goal and simply parked the bus, allowing the opposition to pile up the pressure.

It wasn’t as if United stopped all the crosses and won the second balls, there were at least 2 chances given to the opposition to score and a decent team would have taken at least 1, as they are doing this season.

Whenever United have gone down, Mourinho hasn't been able to motivate the players to fight.

Go down memory lane, and imagine what would have happened if United had conceded a goal during the Fergie era. Fergusson made sure that the team carved out at least 10 good chances in the last 10 minutes of matches. But under Mourinho, United just can't gather any momentum and if the opponents park the bus, they simply don’t know how to carve out a chance.

That, according to me, simply goes down to the manager and his training method. None of the forwards has any idea about what the other players are doing. They move forward aimlessly and have to search for a teammate to pass the ball to. For whatever Mourinho has achieved, his tactics are outdated and he needs to move ahead in the game, rather than reminding the media of his achievements.

