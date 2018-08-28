3 reasons why Manchester United lost 0-3 to Tottenham

The Red Devils suffer back to back losses

Monday night's blockbuster clash saw Manchester United suffer a demoralizing loss against an upbeat Tottenham side, with a brace from Lucas Moura and a goal from Harry Kane helping the visitors secure a morale boosting win at Old Trafford.

United failed to capitalise on Dany Rose's howler in the 16th minute after Romelu Lukaku failed to shoot into an empty net after rounding Hugo Lloris. The likes of Fred and Matic had a few half chances, but none of them were enough to trouble a solid Spurs rearguard.

The second half saw Spurs take the lead in the 50th minute after Harry Kane headed home from a Kieran Trippier corner. United were punished for some lazy defending after Lucas Moura doubled the lead just two minutes later. Moura added a third six minutes from time to condemned United to their second defeat of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

In this article we take a look at the three reasons why United suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of Spurs.

#1 United completely switch off in the second half

United looked clueless in the second half

United looked to bounce back from a shocking 3-2 loss to Brighton aiming for a win against Spurs. The hosts showed some intent in the first half, enjoyed most possession and employed a counter press to prevent the likes of Moussa Dembele, Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen from providing Spurs' front line with the requisite service.

The only negative aspect of United's first half performance was their inability to take their chances which could have altered the result of the game. Lukaku squandered three glorious chances, one of which was a shocker as he missed an open net after rounding Lloris in the 16th minute.

Everything went downhill for United in the second half after Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead in the 50th minute. Phil Jones was at fault for not marking Kane properly for which United were made to pay.

Spurs heaped more misery on United soon after as Lucas Moura slotted in Eriksen's cross. During the buildup of the second goal, Luke Shaw was caught out of position which gave Eriksen enough space to put in an inch perfect ball for Moura. As the ball came towards Lucas, Ander Herrera failed to charge him down in time, giving the Brazilian ample time to slot the ball past a hapless De Gea.

Looking for a route back into the game, United threw men forward, only to be caught on the counter in the 84th after Kane assisted Moura for his second of the night. It was a classic case of a team being punished for switching off at three vital moments in the second half.

