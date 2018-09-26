3 Reasons Why Manchester United Lost to Derby County

Jones' penalty is saved as United crash out of the Carabao Cup

It looks like Manchester United's season will feature spells of quality and spells of utter embarrassment in tandem. On a night where they started so brightly and set up perhaps the best team goal they've scored this season, another tepid performance with the lead in hand ensured Frank Lampard stole the game from under his former master's nose.

Juan Mata put United ahead with a delightful finish after some brilliant play on the left wing by Anthony Martial. Derby County were relentless in attack and particularly so in the second half. Their efforts finally bore fruit as Harry Wilson struck an absolute beauty from about 30 yards out from a freekick that left Sergio Romero flatfooted and sinking to his knees.

Romero's "brain fade" moment came shortly after and United were reduced to 10 men as the Argentinian goalkeeper handled the ball outside the area. It looked like there was no coming back for Jose Mourinho's men as Marriott tapped in off a rebound in the 85th minute.

However, the Fellaini plan worked for Mourinho and he headed home in the 95th minute of the game to drag the game to penalties.

After 15 penalties were successively scored, Phil Jones' tame attempt was stopped by Scott Carson and Derby put the icing on a surprising win at Old Trafford.

Without further delay, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why Manchester United suffered a defeat at home against Derby County.

#3 Romelu Lukaku has a lot to improve

Lukaku skies a header with the goal gaping

When he was playing for Belgium in the World Cup, Romelu Lukaku looked like he's coming of age. But in the United shirt, he looks anything but. He has missed more sitters than he has scored since the start of the campaign and it will soon start to frustrate the ones providing him service from either side.

Last night, Lukaku broke free and was one on one with Carson before pulling his shot way wide of the woodwork. Subsequently, Martial dinked the ball into a dangerous territory after a jinking run. Scott Carson couldn't climb to reach it and Lukaku was there to collect behind him. However, with all of the goal to see and the crossbar providing a pictorial border, Lukaku fired high.

He then hit the post in the second half when United were trailing. Manchester United are creating enough chances to kill off games. But with this man leading the line, they're just not finishing them off.

