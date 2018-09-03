3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho

Mourinho after their defeat to Spurs

Jose Mourinho left his press conference after losing against Spurs last week demanding respect from the journalists. It goes without saying that a man of Mourinho's talents, does deserve his fair share of respect.

Also, something that must be noted is that Mourinho was right in saying that he has won 3 Premier league titles more than the other 19 managers combined. But something that must be asked is how many of them did he win as United manager? The answer is none, so, what he stated was irrelevant and doesn't concern United's current state.

With Manchester United starting the season with 2 losses from the first 4 games, the criticism against Mourinho and his men has been sky-rocketing. Nevertheless, here are the three reasons why United need to keep Mourinho.

#1 Poor Timing

How long will Mourinho be at United?

If Manchester United were to sack Mourinho, the timing would be really poor. Due to the fact that we are a month into the new season and getting a new manager will be bad for United and their hunt for the title. Also, if they were to part ways with Mourinho they would have to allow the new manager more time to find his feet and implant his philosophy.

But giving him more time may be bad for United, as the bad results may keep on coming pushing them down the table and pushing them further and further away from the title.

Jose Mourinho also signed a new contract extension in January. The fact that the board offered him a new deal shows that they clearly felt he is the right man for the job. Sacking him wouldn't make any sense from the board's point of view bearing in mind it was reported that they will also have to pay £12 million to sack him.

