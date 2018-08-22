Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Need to Keep Paul Pogba

Nab Malek
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
458   //    22 Aug 2018, 11:17 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Pogba is arguably the best player at the club

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of French world cup winner Paul Pogba. Many newspaper outlets are reporting that the Frenchman is discontent and unhappy while some others are reporting that Pogba is happy and wants to stay with the Red Devils. Nonetheless, United can't let a player of his calibre leave as it will definitely come back to hurt them.

It could be said that United should build the team around Paul Pogba as he is an individual blessed with immense talent and has the ability to become the best midfielder in the world. But from what I have seen, he lacks the consistency to play at Manchester United, maybe another club could unlock his ability and talent.

There has been an eternal conflict between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, which has definitely affected his confidence, attitude and his form. But like I stated earlier United should do whatever they can to keep the Frenchmen

#1 Best Player at the Club?

Paul Pogba is arguably one of United's best player on his day. But that is on his day which comes around very rarely. So even though he lacks the consistency, he still has to be put up there with some of United's biggest names like the likes of De Gea and Romelu Lukaku.

I feel he hasn't placed himself there though and it looks like he's being labelled that due to his brand and the type of player he is from a commercial standpoint. He hasn't been able to deliver standout performances on a consistent basis though.

But like I have said, he has the ability to become the best midfielder in the world and there is no doubt about that. We have seen glimpses of his class like in the match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last season, where he single-handedly destroyed them.

