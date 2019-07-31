×
Premier League: 3 Reasons why Manchester United need to sign both Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
717   //    31 Jul 2019, 13:24 IST

Manchester United should sign both Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Manchester United should sign both Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United started their summer by picked up Daniel James from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, but since then, things have been a little quiet. However, the Red Devils have been silently getting closer to their targets and are looking to end their summer transfer window on a high.

On the backdrop of possible departures of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, the Premier League giants were always expected to be proactive in their summer business. While a centerback remains a priority, the Red Devils continue to be linked to players for quite a few positions. Most prominent among the midfielders rumoured to be under United's radar are Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

After weeks of speculation regarding his future, the Sporting Lisbon midfielder is finally very close to joining United. On the other hand, even though Lazio are open to considering offers for their star man, they are yet to receive a bid for the Serbian, who is seen as an ideal replacement for Paul Pogba. In truth, Manchester United would be wise to secure the services of both players this summer and here are 5 reasons why.

#3 Both entering the peak age of their careers

Both players are of the right age for Solskjaer
Both players are of the right age for Solskjaer

Age has been a prime criteria for Solskjaer in his recruitment policy. Manchester United have restructured their transfer strategy under the Norwegian this year. Gone are the days of post-Ferguson era where the Red Devils mostly invested in established names, regardless of their age. Solskjaer has re-introduced the youth centered culture at United that had been so successful under the legendary Scot and the effects have been felt in the transfer market too.

United have signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, both only 21 years old. The Red Devils are also targeting Harry Maguire, who, at 26 years, is entering the prime of his career. This is where investing in Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic Savic makes sense.

Both players are still only 24 years old, and already have a world of experience under their belt. They still have scope for improvement and are yet to enter their prime. As such, these are players who can be molded into Solskjaer's requirements and could essentially rule the United midfield for years to come.

Another factor that comes in mind is the resale value associated with these players. Thanks to their age, United also have the option to recover the investment in a few year's time, if required. While this is not the ideal criteria for buying a player, the business aspects of the modern game does emphasize on return on investment. And it is safe to say both players have fantastic return on investment values.

