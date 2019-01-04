3 reasons why Manchester United need Toby Alderweireld in January

Toby Alderweireld could be a good signing for Manchester United in the January transfer window

Manchester United have had a season to forget so far in the Premier League, bowing out of the title race even before Christmas, while also struggling to keep in touch with the top 4. Manager Jose Mourinho was fired from his role after a humiliating defeat against high-flying arch-rivals Liverpool, but interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has turned things around - albeit against struggling teams but has reverted to United's attacking football of the past.

The players that the former United striker has at his disposal have the quality further up the pitch to trouble the toughest of defences when let loose, but the same cannot be said about the backline, which does not inspire confidence or leadership, and has let the team down over the last few seasons.

One defender who many believed would strengthen the Manchester United defence is Tottenham and Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld.

Let's take a look at 3 reasons why Manchester United need to buy Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window:

#3 Help build attacks

Alderweireld has the ability to play balls from the back

The successful Manchester United teams of the past under Sir Alex Ferguson had great attacking players, as well as quality defenders who out-attacked and outscored the opposition right from the start.

Oppositions feared United for their incredible goalscoring, which was inevitably started from the back, with the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Jaap Stam having the ability to build attacks from the back. This was an important ingredient in the success of the club against most teams as the defence and midfield moved further upfield, putting incredible pressure on the opposition's defence.

Alderweireld has those qualities that could work for Manchester United at the back. His good range of passing - long and short, as well as his pace can help attackers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial attack in no time and catch defences out.

Victor Lindelof was brought in by Jose Mourinho as a ball-playing defender, and although he has done well recently, he has looked suspect in defence, with attackers catching him off guard on more than one occasion.

Until Manchester United get another defender, they will need another quality defender to steady the ship and help United to a top 4 finish in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

